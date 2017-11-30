Social inclusion week involves pupils

EAGER TO LEARN: Children got the chance to demonstrate disaster response knowledge this week.

IT'S nearly halfway through Social Inclusion Week and so far 402 people have participated in the eight activities that have been held in the Gladstone region.

With more activities still to come, Luis Arroyo of Gladstone Regional Council says there's still time to join in.

Mr Arroyo, strategic community inclusion officer, has been heavily involved in organising the week, which has been supported by a number of organisations and businesses across the region.

He said one of the standout initiatives of the week has been the implementation of "The Pillowcase Project" at schools at Baffle Creek, Boyne Valley and Mount Larcom.

The Pillowcase Project is designed to teach children about disaster awareness.

It was created by members of the American Red Cross after hurricane Katrina hammered the American coast in 2005.

"This disaster resilience project has been implemented in Far North Queensland and in Rockhampton last wet season," Mr Arroyo said.

The Red Cross workers wanted to educate children about what they could do in a disaster and, on realising that children packing for an emergency would often put their most important items inside a pillowcase, the name of the project was born.

Mr Arroyo has been involved in delivering the program to pupils and said he was impressed at their knowledge. "They all know what 000 is. That in itself is a huge achievement, the message is getting through," he said.

Mr Arroyo said another event that proved a hit within Social Inclusion Week was a crowd-funding presentation held at CQUniversity.

"Globally, 60-70 per cent of crowd funding campaigns fail," Mr Arroyo said.

"You need to do your homework, know who your market is and pitch your idea."

Highlights are still to come...

Today

Co-working Space Model Talk, 5.30-7pm (Lightbox). Andrew Beckenhauer, one of the key founders of Bundaberg's Co-working Space by the name of "The Generator", will share some of his experiences, existing models and the benefits of having a co-working space. FREE.

Tomorrow

Crow Street Creative Cultural Clashes Cinema, 6-8pm (8 Crow St). The film for viewing is Kinky Boots, a commentary on societal attitudes towards those who are different and on what it truly means to be a man. FREE.

Saturday

High Tea of Hope, 1-4pm (Cedar Galleries Art and Crafts Village, Calliope). The event is a fundraiser for the McGrath foundation. Tickets $30.