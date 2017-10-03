Social enterprise's incredible success

ON THE surface, Incredible Edibles looks just like any other contract catering business.

It came about in March this year to fill a gap in the market and sets a high standard - high enough to be invited to cater for QAL's 50th anniversary celebrations last month.

But look behind the platters and this business has a story that runs much deeper.

Incredible Edibles is a social enterprise and provides fully paid employment to young people with a disability.

"Social enterprise is becoming a bit of a cliché word,” says Laurie Ellis, Innovation and Business Development manager at Gladstone Community Linking Agency.

"Like corporate social responsibility, it's becoming a bit overused.

"But our intention is that people in our community with a disability have the same opportunity as anyone else would, and for them to be valued and contributing members of the community.

Gabby, Charmaine, Amy and Shannon from Incredible Edibles Contributed

"If you think about the conversation you have with someone at a barbecue - "what's your name, how many kids have you got, what do you do for a living?”

"Work is a very important part of someone's persona.”

Incredible Edibles is one of three social enterprises managed out of GCLA.

Three young people work two days a week and using their corporate connections they are getting quite a bit of work.

There's nothing second rate here, as invited guests to QAL's official celebration discovered.

Under the guidance of experienced supervisor, Colette Giha Carella, the finger food provided was fresh, local and reflected Gladstone's multi-cultural diversity.

"We were very honoured to be asked by QAL to cater,” Mr Ellis said.

"The menu was planned by the team themselves - everything is participatory, everyone has a voice and is involved.

"And when they were called out for the guests to show their appreciation...it was an important moment for young people who struggled to find employment to feel that appreciation of the people they'd served.

"I get goose bumps just thinking about it.

"We haven't quite delved into the world of wedding catering yet. But hey, watch this space.”