Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Socceroos could come up against Brazil and Argentina at the 2020 Copa America. Picture: Getty Images
The Socceroos could come up against Brazil and Argentina at the 2020 Copa America. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Invitation to 2020 Copa America looms for Socceroos

by Fox Sports
5th Jun 2019 10:50 AM

THE Socceroos will reportedly compete at the 2020 Copa America in Colombia and Argentina.

Globo Esporte reportS Australia and Qatar have been invited to play in the tournament alongside 10 South American teams, including powerhouses Brazil and Argentina.

"Qatar, which will also participate in the 2019 edition of the tournament, has been confirmed since April," the report reads.

"The other vacancy was set this week. After negotiating with China, which was given as a favourite, Conmebol invited Australia.

"The invitation to Australia and Qatar to compete for the 2020 America Cup reinforces the ties between Conmebol and the Asian Football Confederation."

Twelve teams are divided into two groups of six at the tournament, with the top four advancing to the quarter-finals.

More Stories

Show More
argentina asian football confederation brazil copa america qatar socceroos
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Teen accused of rape attempt, assault to stay behind bars

    premium_icon Teen accused of rape attempt, assault to stay behind bars

    News THE 18-year-old West Gladstone teen police have accused of a horror rape attempt and assault of a young woman has been remanded in custody until late July.

    'Unique application': Fee discount approved for eco-resort

    premium_icon 'Unique application': Fee discount approved for eco-resort

    News Proposed nature-based tourism resort at Agnes Water passes hurdle.

    GALLERY: Pacific Explorer cruises in

    premium_icon GALLERY: Pacific Explorer cruises in

    Community All the action from the Feast on East markets

    New gym owners to create unique fitness coaching experience

    premium_icon New gym owners to create unique fitness coaching experience

    News "A business opportunity came up to take over ownership of the gym”

    • 5th Jun 2019 11:37 AM