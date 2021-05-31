Socceroo’s next move crucial to World Cup hopes

Mathew Leckie wants to give himself every chance of making Australia’s 2022 World Cup squad by moving to a club where he will play regular first-team football.

Leckie’s four-season stint with German club Hertha Berlin is over, with the 30-year-old attacking weapon having been linked with a move to A-League heavyweights Melbourne City.

But while yet to reveal his plans for next season, Leckie said it was crucial he made the right decision with next year’s World Cup in Qatar fast approaching.

“For me what’s important is to be playing consistently and playing every week,” Leckie said from Socceroos’ camp ahead of Australia’s upcoming four World Cup qualifiers in Kuwait City.

“I think I’ve had a very good career until now overseas in Germany, the amount of games that I’ve played and I’ve played pretty consistently minus the past year.”

Leckie made just six starts in 24 overall appearances for Hertha Berlin in the past two Bundesliga seasons.

But that was preceded by regular first-team football in a spell in German that started in 2011 and also included stints at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FSV Frankfurt and Ingolstadt.

“That’s one of the key things for me – I’ve always wanted to be playing week in, week out,” Leckie said.

“That’s why one of the main things for my next club will be that I have that opportunity to potentially play week in, week out. Naturally it’s up to me and perform and keep my spot.

“In terms of where I’m going, the decision hasn’t been finalised. I still need to find out what’s the best thing for me as a footballer and also for my family.

“Until I’ve made a final decision, I’m not going to give anyone any hints. What happens with me will come out in the coming weeks, if not in a couple of months.”

Leckie’s immediate goal is helping the Socceroos to wins over Kuwait, Chinese Taipei, Nepal and Jordan in a condensed run of matches that start on Friday morning and end mid-June.

“I’m focused on getting the four results that we need,” Leckie said.

“It’s going to be a little bit tougher than normal ... but we’ll be more than ready for the games.

“Everyone’s doing really well. There’s a good mix, a few new faces and they fit in really well, and they’ve come up to speed with the quality straight away.”

Originally published as Socceroo’s next move crucial to World Cup hopes