Soccer starts in full swing for rep players

FOOTBALL: Months of training has paid off for several of Clinton Football Club’s best young soccer players.

They have been selected in Football Central Queensland Talent Support Program and Football Central Queensland Skills Acquisition Program squads that will compete in carnivals in the Queensland region throughout the year.

Carnival dates are available on the Football Queensland website.

CLINTON REPRESENT

Clinton Football Club is represented by a number of players in the Gladstone FCQTSP and FCQSAP squads.

The club’s technical director Wayne Stewart said it would be a great chance for the youngsters to show the talent that they have.

“It’s a big opportunity to showcase their stuff and good for them to do that,” he said.

THE TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Stewart, who has been involved with Clinton for eight years and is in his second season as technical director, expects some big things from an under-16 player.

“Cooper West has the right mindset and I expect him to do well,” Stewart said.

Players were required to attend a minimum of two out of six trial sessions put on in Gladstone and Rockhampton late last year under the watchful eyes of FCQ techncial director Mark Delaney and appointed coaches; Zoe Peters, Caitlin Peters, Gary Skinner, Matt Wust, Tarq Robinson, Lindsay Dean, William Sutton, Mark Guymer, Paul Blomfield and Stewart.

The 2020 squads are larger than those of last year.

There are 142 players across nine age-groups for the upcoming season.

This includes an under-11/12 and under-13/14 girls’ squads to represent CQ.

CARNIVAL TIME

Teams will attend different age-group carnivals throughout the year. FCQ has also confirmed there will be two local carnivals to be held in the region.

All of the CQ TSP and SAP players will start training in Gladstone and Rocky next week.

Keep an eye out in The Observer about players from the other Gladstone clubs who have made the FCQTSP and FCQSAP squads next week.