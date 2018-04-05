Soccer, solar and Thai at Meteors

THAI ONE ON: Meteors Donna McConville and Shane Brodie have announced the return of Friday night meals at the club

Things are heating up at Meteors Sports club this week.

Club president, Shane Brodie, was notified that his application to the Queensland Governments Gambling Community Benefit Fund had been successful.

"We'll be able to replace our old hot water solar system with a much larger unit that will power the entire building," he said.

Included in the clubs' application was a quote to install up to 10 security cameras which will be mounted inside and outside the club.

"Because we're in a bit of an out of the way location, we have had to put up with vandalism from time to time, cars tearing up the fields and broken bottles around the building," Mr Brodie said.

Not-for-profit groups operating in Queensland can apply for grants from $500 to $35,000 through the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

This fund is Queensland's largest one-off grants program, distributing approximately $53 million per year to Queensland communities.

But in happier news, Mr Brodie and club secretary, Donna McConnville, announced that the club would be open on Friday night offering dine-in and takeaway Thai meals.

Chef, Rochen Sangdenuca, will be offering a variety of Thai meals, but Mr Brodie says they won't be too hot, "Unless you like it that way," he said.

Ms McConnville said no booking was required, the restaurant will be open Friday at 6pm and everyone is welcome.