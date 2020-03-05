Soccer passion has not stopped after all of these years

LIVING MEMORIES: Michael Fearns is about to enter a 45th straight season of playing competitive soccer. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

SOCCER: Michael Fearns’ immediate opponent may be the current mayor in the council election showdown, but his other passion has stood the test of time for the best part of 65 years.

The 70-year-old Toolooa resident is as fit as a fiddle and will enter his 45th consecutive season as a soccer player that has seen him start out in England before doing the Australian stretch from east to west and back again.

“When I was six years old, we played in a 25-a-side combination of soccer, rugby league and union and that was in the northeast of England at the Council Estates,” Fearns recalled.

“There were no referees and the pitch was like a patch of ground with coats for goalposts ... I used to get battered a bit.”

Things obviously progressed from there where he honed his soccer skills.

He played for Calliope before he was told that he was too old at the beginning of last season.

That did not discourage Fearns.

“I went to Yaralla and I played in the division two team,” Fearns said.

“We made the grand final from against Meteors who came from fourth position and lost to them 3-2 in the grand final.”

Fearns said his team had claimed the minor premiership and were 13 points clear on top of the table.

“To me, that was the most important thing,” Fearns said of Yaralla which finished on 13 wins and three losses.

Fearns played for the Mackay Wanderers in the early 1970s.

“We had a professional coach John Halpin and I then went over to the Pilbara and played over there,” Fearns said.

“There was a friendly Saturday night kick-around, so he organised a competition at Tom Price and we had organised a four-team winter competition.”

Fearns’ next stop was in Penrith where he stayed for 15 years.

He described the soccer competition there as professional­ and players and supporters took it seriously­.­

“At Penrith, teams had 16 players and if you didn’t train, they would almost get the police onto you,” Fearns said.

“If you didn’t train, then you didn’t play and soccer was like a religion there and there was no mucking about.”

Nowadays, he’s still as committed as ever since moving to Gladstone in 1997.

“I train on Tuesday and Thursday night and even when I finish work at 6pm, I make sure I get to training at 6.30pm,” he said.

