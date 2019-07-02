SOCCER COUP: Gladstone players to take on Brisbane Roar

GRABBING THE CHANCE: Clinton goal-keeper Billy Hunter will defend whatever Brisbane Roar will throw at him on July 27.

GRABBING THE CHANCE: Clinton goal-keeper Billy Hunter will defend whatever Brisbane Roar will throw at him on July 27. Mike Richards GLA260817SOCC

SOCCER: Gladstone will field a competitive team to take on A-League side Brisbane Roar at Marley Brown Oval on July 27.

Not only will Clinton and Central have players in the port city team, but BITS and Biloela will have a strong representation in the 18-man Gladstone Select side which will be coached by Mark Delaney.

Jacob Downey, Luke Kenney, Harry Delaney and Andrew Craft are the players from BITS while Clinton goal-keeper Billy Hunter will take on the A-league side.

"It's definitely good for Gladstone soccer to have players selected," Clinton president and Football Central Queensland chairman Andrew Pelling said.

"We put a proposal out for each of the Gladstone clubs to put two names out who would like to be involved."

BITS spokesperson Lisa Yasso said it was a difficult process to choose the BITS players.

"Our club was initially invited to put two players forward to play in the match, but now have four players making up the Gladstone team," she said.

"Our first division coach was given the unenviable and very difficult task of selecting our representatives with so many quality players to choose from in our men's ranks...something the club should be very proud of."

In the case of Hunter, who is not available to play Premier League every weekend, Yasso said the game would give those who cannot play Premier league on weekend, a chance to showcase their skills against the best.

"It's good to see all the clubs involved too," Yasso said.

"Every club in Gladstone has at least a few players that could easily play Premier League, but don't for a multitude of reasons.

"The best players are not all playing in Premier League, so I feel the invitation to all clubs to put players forward was quite fair and will also help get a bigger crowd."

Gladstone United players Liam Bowers and Kailem Mann will also make their debuts against Brisbane Roar while Biloela Valleys' pair Rob Singleton and Trent Howells will play.

Valleys' vice-president Josh Harlick described the players.

"Rob is a centre-mid and lives and breathes soccer and he's been around while Trent is turning 16 this year," Harlick said.

"He's a great kid and can play up front and he's hungry."

Meteors division two player Ben Webster will also take on Brisbane while the club's Mini Roos player Cree Law will be the Meteors' mascot for the day.

Clinton and Central also have Premier League home game assignments on the same day against Cap Coast at Clinton Oval and Nerimbera at Sun Valley.

Football Central Queensland operations manager Kerry Gray suggested to have these games moved to a Sunday.

However Pelling said it would be difficult to re-schedule it to a Sunday because of the travel factor for Cap Coast and Nerimbera.

"It was proposed to play the Clinton and Cap Coast game after the Roar, but the Gladstone Regional Council said no," he said.

Meanwhile tickets can be purchased online via the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre (GECC) www.gladstoneentertainment.com or by calling the GECC box office on 4972 2822.