Soccer coach wants to broaden sport in Gladstone

SOCCER: Chris Engelbrecht is a man on a mission.

The LS Talents soccer coach has expanded his services to help people with disabilities.

As a National Disability Insurance Scheme registered provider, LS Talents has a 10-week core skills football program called "Goals" for participants of any age and ability.

Engelbrecht said he was passionate to advance and provide football pathways to the community's football players, which included people with disabilities.

"While we work on football skills and kick goals at training, participants are working towards achieving their own personal goals at the same time," Engelbrecht said.

"I would like to thank Meteors Football Club president Shane Brodie for the support and I feel honoured to run the disability program at the Meteors fields in Glen Eden.

"The smaller group setting is ideal and provides the opportunity for participants to increase social participation, learning life skills, making new friends and getting active.

"The name of the program emphasises the common goal the coach and participants are working towards."

One of the exciting football camps next month is the Cania Cup, which will be held on April 26-28 at Cania Gorge.

It is open to all athletes and football players with disabilities.

"The camp program includes two football training sessions, an official football match with prizes and many other exciting activities," Engelbrecht said.

"Family and friends are encouraged to join the camp as football supporters to make the weekend an enjoyable and memorable event.

"LS Talents and Unique Quality Care is working in collaboration to provide transport and support workers to participants and friends that would like to attend the camp without family."

Information on the disability program and camp, including the program, can be found on the website lstalentsqld .com.au.