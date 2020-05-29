Soccer clubs are set to get into training mode from June 12

SOCCER: Gladstone’s Football Central Queensland Premier League and community teams can start planning their training schedules next month.

Football Queensland has released its stage two return to training guide which is in line with state and federal government protocol and training can resume from June 12.

Some of the restrictions include only up to 20 people at each venue.

A record of training attendance is required to be filled and this includes coaches, players, parents, carers, officials, spectators and volunteers and whether or not those who attend training have a COVIDsafe app.

Appropriate signage needs to be placed at venues with entry and exit signs, a hand sanitising station, no players are to shower in change rooms.

Players are also needed to arrive in full training gear and leave in the same attire.

A social distance of 1.5m needs to be applied while people are at the venue.

Parents, guardians and family members are all needed to remain in the cars during soccer training.

Various hand sanitiser dispensers will be placed at each venue and everyone is required to wash their hands regularly during the training session. Players must arrive 25-minutes before training and bring their own water bottle.

