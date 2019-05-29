Soccer centres are encouraged to enter a team

JUNIOR PROGRAM: Jai Topfer playing the the CQ Mariners at Brian Niven Park. It was then called the Intercity Cup.

Jake Jones

SOCCER: The 2019 CQ Intercity dates and locations have been finalised as the Shield takes on a more rural feel this year.

The Intercity Shield is a junior representative program which involves games between Central Queensland regional areas of Gladstone, Rockhampton, Biloela and districts, Emerald and districts and Capricorn Coast in age groups under-11 to under-16.

The Intercity Shield is a great chance for children to have a taste of representative football and play for the pride of their centre. It is also a fantastic opportunity for all centres to come together in the one space as one region.

Intercity Shield games are scheduled to be held in Blackwater on July 28 and Capricorn Coast on August 11. Centres are encouraged to enter a team in each of the age groups if numbers allow.

Age groups for the Intercity Shield are boys U11, U12, U13, U14 and U15/16. Ages for the girls are U13/14, U15/16 and girls aged U11 or 12 can enter into the boy's U11 or U12 teams

Central Queensland has provided a timeline of events and the trials for each region will be decided by the facilitators and coaches and will be notified in due course.

Confirmed dates are:

May 28: Expressions of Interest for coaches, facilitators and players opened; June 6: Expression of interest for coaches and facilitators close; June 24: Team entries due into CQ Football; July 28: Intercity Shield round one to be held in Blackwater; August 11: Intercity Shield round two to be held at Capricorn Coast.

Expressions of interest can be completed on the Football Central Queensland website.