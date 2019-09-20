Menu
Soaking up the sun at East Shores

matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Sep 2019 4:10 PM

Subscriber only

MORE than 2000 passengers and crew enjoyed a perfect day out underneath a glowing Gladstone sun as Carnival Spirit came to town.

Yesterday's visit marked the second arrival of Carnival Spirit this year after it came here on June 24.

Carnival Spirit left Sydney on Wednesday with Gladstone being her first stop.

She'll head to Airlie Beach next before visiting Yorkey's Knob, Port Douglas and Willis Island before making the trek back to Sydney.

Visitors to the Feast on East Markets enjoyed themselves with plenty of youngsters making a splash at the East Shores water playground.

