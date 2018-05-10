Soak up Japanese culture at GRAGM

TURNING JAPANESE: Ambrose School students enjoyed learning about Japanese culture at last year's Children's Day.

TURNING JAPANESE: Ambrose School students enjoyed learning about Japanese culture at last year's Children's Day. Photopia

SAIKI CHILDREN'S DAY 2018

THIS week, Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum (GRAGM) will welcome over 400 primary school students for the first 2018 Gladstone Saiki Sister City Advisory Committee Saiki Children's Day major school event.

A second event with over 500 students will be held on May 18.

The event provides an opportunity for primary school aged children to experience Japanese inspired art and crafts.

Exhibitions and education officer Rebecca Lush said this event allowed young people to gain insight into Japanese culture and traditions.

Jo Duke, curator at GRAGM, said, "this year we are really excited to welcome so many school students for Saiki Children's Day".

"For our Sister City, Saiki City, students will be able to make pipe cleaner sumo wrestlers in honour of the famous sumo wrestler, Yoshikaze Masatsugu who came from Saiki."

The event is modelled on Japan's Children's Day, when families honour the health and happiness of their children.

To accompany Saiki Children's Day, GRAGM's O'Connell Gallery will have a special display of art reflecting Japanese culture.

On the walls will be origami fold works by the New York artist, Howard Lewis, works from the Art Gallery and Museum's collection, artworks by local school students, and a selection of prints by various Japanese print-makers.

TUESDAY ART PLAY

THERE has been a fantastic response to local artist Tracey Smith's exciting Tuesday Art Play program at GRAGM, with sessions for term two filling up fast.

The program is hosted each Tuesday from 10.30am to 11.15am, for a limited season.

Public programs and promotions officer Jac Dyson said the program provided a fantastic opportunity for young children aged 18 months to five years of age to have fun and explore a wide range of activities offered throughout the term.

"Tuesday Art Play is a brilliant initiative, allowing kids to play and explore in an unrestricted way," she said.

"Tracey Smith is a fantastic artist and creates a fun and welcoming environment for all.

"The emphasis of the program is on allowing kids and their guardians to bond through the activities.

"Each week it is inspiring to see these interactions and watch the kids develop a greater awareness for visual art."

To secure your place phone 4976 6766, or email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au

The Gallery and Museum is open 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

GET INVOLVED

Activities associated with Saiki Children's Day will be open to the public from Saturday until May 26. Supplies are limited.