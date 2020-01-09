Menu
Kadee Barrenger in the CQBL for Gladstone in 2019. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Sport

So why does a Gladstone girl play for Rockhampton?

NICK KOSSATCH
9th Jan 2020 12:09 PM
BASKETBALL: Sacrifices have to be made by sportspeople in order to get the best out of themselves.

Sometimes this includes playing for the ‘opposition’.

That’s exactly the case for emerging Gladstone basketballer Kadee Barrenger.

The Gladstone representative player donned the Port City Power under-16 singlet in the 2018-19 season.

However because of a lack of under-18 girls in Gladstone, Barrenger played for the Rockhampton Cyclones’ team in 2019-20.

“It doesn’t feel weird as I have previously played for Rocky two seasons ago,” Barrenger said.

The shooting guard played in three lots of Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnivals all against Bundaberg during the 2019-20 season.

Barrenger will play for Cyclones at the Under-18 State Championship which starts on the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

OFF TO THE BIG DANCE: Shay Thetford (Devilicious Red), Codi Kelly (Devilicious Black), Jose Paule (Devolds), Kadee Barrenger (Kixx), Kobe Towner (Crusadors), Connor Brown and Sam McDonald (Lions), Brooke Barnes (Power Puffs), Ben Knight (Blue Devils). PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
She said is committed to the cause and travel to and from the Beef Capital was not an issue.

“We travel twice a week but during the holidays it varies,” she said.

Barrenger had her best CQJBC campaign last month with two lots of 14-point hauls and has averaged eight points per outing across the six games.

“I feel I have learnt that I need to be more of a leader and communicate to the team,” she said on what she needs to improve.

Kadee Barrenger was great. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
“I believe my fitness has improved and my coaches have helped my mindset to believe in my abilities.”

Rockhampton have been seeded in division two for the upcoming championship in Pool B.

The Cyclones meet North Queensland team Burdekin Wildcats at 8am on Wednesday.

“From a team perspective, I hope we all play as a team and improve throughout each game,” Barrenger said.

“Individually, I hope to be more confident in myself and in my own abilities.”

With a host of top-age under-16 girls coming up an age bracket to under-18 in 2021, Barrenger aims to return to where it all started.

“Hopefully there will be an under-18 Gladstone team, but if not, I am happy to continue playing for Rocky,” she said.

Gladstone Observer

