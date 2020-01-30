So who is Gladstone’s other Jillaroo?

HOCKEY: The good news just keeps coming for former Gladstone Meteors player Morgan Mathison.

The talented defender has been selected in the Australian Jillaroos junior team that will take on Japan in a four-game series in Canberra from February 22-26.

Unfortunately injury stopped Mathison from playing maximum minutes for Queensland against Olympic gold medallists Great Britain in a trial game last weekend, but she will be ready to tackle the Japanese.

The Poms won 4-0 on the Friday and 7-1 on Saturday with Queensland’s sole goal-scorer - Mackay’s Claire Colwill.

Jillaroos head coach Tim White has introduced seven new faces to the team that competed in the home Tri Series against New Zealand and India in December. The additions are Isabella Colasurdo, Annie Gibbs, Renee Rockliff, Amy Hammond, Ruby Harris, Grace Young and Casey Dolkens, who joins her sister Dayle in the team.

White said the matches against Japan would provide valuable international experience, particularly for the seven players who were not part of the Tri Series.

“The main reason around introducing some new players is to give them some exposure at international level,” he said.

“Being the national junior squad, we look to give opportunities to a wide range of athletes, importantly making sure that they deserve the opportunity first and foremost.

“Given that we’ve just come off the Tri Series late last year, a number of those athletes have been selected again and we have chosen some others to give them a chance and be able to have a look at them at this level.”

A 27-player Jillaroos squad will assemble at the Australian Institute of Sport on February 16 for a four-day training camp before the selected team of 20 stays on for the four matches.