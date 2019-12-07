Menu
Bailey King with his Hyundai Excel
So what are our speedway drivers up to?

NICK KOSSATCH
7th Dec 2019 8:42 AM
MOTORSPORT: Twelve Gladstone drivers will race in the Production Sedan Rocky Round Up on Saturday night.

Gladstone competitors will account for almost a third of race entrants.

Vehicles are mostly Falcons and Commodores but Gladstone driver Jackson Thomas has snuck in a Magna.

“Other classes represented are Street Stocks, Juniors and Formula 500s … Gladstone drivers are in all of these classes,” Gladstone Auto Club and Speedway spokesman Neil Smith said.

“Our new entries are Jake Coomber who had a run in a borrowed car last year and is lining up in a new car built by his father Troy who is a very accomplished driver and car builder.

“The other is Bailey King who had a run late last season backed up by his dad Steven and grandfather Greg, who was also a previous driver.”

At this time of year there are a lot of lead-up events ahead of major competitions in Maryborough, Gympie and Kingaroy.

“Gladstone’s Bob McCosker has been travelling around Queensland in the new Super Sedan getting it ready for the Queensland Title in Kingaroy on December 14,” Smith said.

“And there will be plenty of competition as the southerners start to turn up for major events over Christmas and new year in Gympie, Brisbane and Toowoomba.”

gladstone speedway track speedway queensland speedway tracks
Gladstone Observer

