'So valuable': An egg-onomic holidays boost

BOOSTED: Areas such as Heron Island can expect an influx of visitors these school holidays.

TOURISM operators are preparing for an egg-citing boost these Easter holidays thanks to ongoing campaigning for the Gladstone Region.

Areas such as Tannum Sands, Seventeen Seventy, Agnes Water, Boyne Valley, Heron Island and the region's national parks can expect an influx of tourists in the coming two weeks.

According to Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd CEO Darryl Branthwaite, the average domestic visitor will spend around $568 in the region.

"The tourism dollar is one of the highest multipliers in the economic sense as it gets spent on retail food, fuel, accommodation, tours, and many other experiences,” Mr Branthwaite said.

"It is so valuable to the community and those places which they have a great experience at whether its retail, dining or accommodation they will reward those businesses through word of mouth and return visits.”

He said GAPDL was expecting a rise in visitation this year due to a large amount of promotion for the region across TV, digital and social media platforms over the past year.

"The role we play in attracting visitors is very constant and always on as such with a constant flow of social media influencers in region provide fresh content all the time and reaching different audiences each post as well,” he said.

"We also bring travel agents into the region and experience what we have from reef to fishing to dining and accommodation and four-wheel driving.

"We attend caravan and camping expos in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane driving visitation to and through our region ensuring that we are always on their radar.”

School holidays began this weekend and students return back to school on Tuesday April 23.

Liana Walker