‘So rewarding’: Celebrating our midwives

Gladstone Hospital MGP Midwife Peta Fawkes congratulates Shalini Sharma on the arrival of her gorgeous baby boy, Aariv.

Gladstone Hospital MGP Midwife Peta Fawkes congratulates Shalini Sharma on the arrival of her gorgeous baby boy, Aariv.

MIDWIVES will often tell you what an honour it is to help bring new lives into the world, but it also requires huge passion and selfless commitment.

Today is International Day of the Midwife and is a chance to thank midwives for their service.

Gladstone Hospital has 30 midwives who provide care before, during and after labour to more than 600 Gladstone region women each year.

Gladstone Hospital Midwifery Group Practice midwife Peter Fawkes is one of six midwives who provide the MGP service, each caring for 35-40 women per year.

“I love the variety and the fact that we get to work across the full spectrum of maternity care, not just one area,” Ms Fawkes said.

“Seeing the tears of joy and pride and sometimes amazement on a woman’s face as she brings forth her baby is just priceless and so rewarding.”

Ms Fawkes said May 5 was a day for midwives across the world to honour and recognise the hard work in different countries and in varied settings and circumstances.

She plans to celebrate with the International Day of the Midwife virtual conference.

“I’m also on call on the 5th of May, so I may well be catching a baby that day,” Ms Fawkes said.