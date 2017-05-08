26°
'So proud': Gladstone Facebookers respond to business closures, sales and issues

8th May 2017 12:20 PM
BYE: Brett McGuiness and his wife are selling their cafe .
BYE: Brett McGuiness and his wife are selling their cafe . Paul Braven GLA070517SAYCAFE

GLADSTONE business openings, sales and issues made the news this week in The Observer and online.

Here's how you responded on Facebook to some of the biggest news for Gladstone businesses last week.

The owners of popular Tannum Sands cafe Say Espresso Bar left customers surprised by their announcement they hoped to sell their business.

The cafe is for sale for $341,000.

Rochelle Liggins: You guys should be so proud, you helped create a contemporary cafe culture out here in Tannum ... and helped up the standard of other places. Secretly hoping it takes a while to sell.

Gladstone business owners and shopping centre landlords are suffering through a rental nightmare.

Businesswoman Lyndal Hansen said it was time for business owners and landlords to start robust negotiations for rent, as more stores blame high rental prices as the reason for closing.

David Clarke: I knew a company who wanted to start an office in Gladstone, then they got prices for rent there, said why should we move from Brisbane when we can lease a new office overlooking Brisbane River a lot cheaper than leasing in Gladstone.

James Stewart: Bit different when most of the businesses were charging higher prices when the boom was on and the people on minimum wages were suffering crap flows downhill.

Michael Kornbrekke: When a business can move across the street and save $150K a year, there is something wrong with the landlords.

Vikki Miro Valle: Rent and, of course, sky-high electricity bill. Just paid almost $3000 for one month electricity.

We work so hard to be able to pay electricity. Then in a few months' time Gladstone council rates willstart arriving in our mail boxes, which will no doubt remain unreasonably high.

Who will survive when businesses are hit left, right and centre with excessive rents, electricity, Gladstone rates, etc?

Gladstone starts to look like a ghost town. And it's easy to understand why. Good luck to us all.

Jayne and Peter McKenzie have opened a family-friendly bistro at the Gladstone RSL and Bowls Club.

Alison Kleu Motzouris: Well done Peter and Jane. We will come and support you.

Katrina Timmins: Well done Peter and Jane.

