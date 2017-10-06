'Snubbed:' Anger at Adani decision as Rocky mayor defends position

"POSTCODE discrimination."

That's what acting Gladstone Region Mayor Chris Trevor says is happening to our workers.

Yesterday it was revealed Adani's FIFO hub would be split between Rockhampton and Townsville.

The decision guarantees 2200 of the project's 3300 construction jobs will go to those two regions, with workers having to prove they live in either council area. There will be another 1100 construction jobs available for all workers.

"Obviously we congratulate Rocky, it's great news for them, but the announcement has left a very sour taste in our mouth," Cr Trevor said.

"We fully supported Rockhampton's bid to become the FIFO hub for the Adani coal mine, we provided a letter of support."

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow said the council appreciated the various letters of support they received for their "very early submission".

"But that process very quickly moved to being very much about commercial investment," she said.

"It needs to be remembered that the construction period for the first two years will have 1100 jobs which will not be caught by the agreement and we expect many of these will come from our neighbouring shires."

Cr Trevor said this support was conditional on Gladstone workers being included as "local content" as part of the workforce.

"We are absolutely livid that we have proceeded all along, on the understanding from the Rockhampton Regional Council that our Gladstone regional workers would be included in the workforce," he said.

"We feel dudded, that wasn't the understanding we had all along and I would be very surprised if Adani doesn't lose the Gladstone region's support over this snub."

Cr Trevor said they were "filthy and dirty" about it.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett wrote to the mining giant in support of Rockhampton's bid.

In the letter, Cr Burnett said support was subject to "engineering firms and construction workforce operating or living within the Gladstone Regional Council area are included when determining the local content for the FIFO hub".

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said Rockhampton's confirmed status was a "kick in the guts" to Gladstone's skilled workforce and council.

Mr Butcher said the Port City was the superior location for a workers' hub, given the region's experience with multi-billion dollar projects.

Mr Butcher said Gladstone had the skilled workforce needed during the construction of the mine, given the region's recent involvement in the three LNG plants on Curtis Island.

"For (Gladstone workers) to have to go up the road to Rockhampton and fly out away from their families, is a bit of a kick in the guts for them," Mr Butcher said.

"It's not the end of the world, it is only an hour up the road ... but it's still one of these things where you'd love to have it in your own backyard."

Mr Butcher said they were still early decisions and Gladstone businesses and workers had the opportunity to complete the work.

"When the first plane full of people fly out of Rockhampton I'll be a happy man knowing that we may have some workers that are getting work in the Gladstone region and only have to go up the road a little bit to go, rather than fly across the other side of the country," he said.