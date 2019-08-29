Sneaky way woman allegedly hid stolen perfume

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured as she may jave information relating to the alleged theft. Reference: QP1901413325

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured as she may jave information relating to the alleged theft. Reference: QP1901413325

POLICE are hoping to resolve multiple open cases on the Gold Coast - and you could help.

Do you recognise any of these people?

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.

ROBINA - STEALING

Do you recognise this woman? Reference: QP1901413325

A WOMAN is alleged to have concealed two stolen perfumes in her tote bag by placing a jumper on top of them at a Robina chemist.

On July 12 around 3.10pm, a woman entered a shopping centre on Robina Town Centre Drive.

The woman allegedly picked out an Ariana Grande Cloud perfume, worth $50, as well as a Lomani Millionaire Spirit perfume, worth $39.

It is alleged she then placed them in her tote bag, before using a cardigan to further conceal the goods.

The woman continued to look in the store for several minutes before allegedly leaving without attempting to pay.

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured as she may have information relating to the alleged theft.

She is described as caucasian, in her late 20s, of clim build with brunette hair tied back and was wearing a pink floral top and long fitted pants.

Reference: QP1901413325

BROADBEACH - BREAK AND ENTER

Police would like to speak to these men. Reference: QP1901444007

FOUR men have alleged spray painted two security cameras before pillaging a caged maintenance area at a Broadbeach apartment complex.

Between 5pm on July 26 and 8.15am on July 27, four men arrived in the complex's car park in a Toyota Hilux.

Police allege the registration plates are stolen.

The men then allegedly obscured two security cameras before breaking into the maintenance area.

The men are alleged to have broken into several lockers, stealing tools before fleeing.

Police would like to speak with the men pictured as they may have information relating to the investigation.

Reference: QP1901444007

TUGUN - BREAK AND ENTER

Police would like to speak to the pair pictured as they may have information related to the alleged theft. Reference: QP1901417882

A MOTORBIKE has allegedly been stolen from an underground apartment complex carpark in Tugun.

On July 23 around 1.30am, two men entered the carpark on Golden Four Drive before allegedly stealing a blue 2001 Yamaha off-road bike.

It had been in an enclosed area.

The motorbike is described as having a headlight on the front, with a Monster sticker on the front guard and Yamaha on the back forks.

Police would like to speak to the pair pictured as they may have information related to the alleged theft.

Reference: QP1901417882