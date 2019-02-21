SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside the revamped Kmart Gladstone

Matt Ware, Store Manager and David Riby, Zone Manager (Mackay-Toowoomba) of Kmart stand outside the Gladstone store which has undergone a major refit.

Matt Taylor GLA210219KMART

BEEN having Kmart withdrawals this past week?

The Observer can now reveal what's in store for customers when doors reopen tomorrow.

The department store has been closed for the past week for renovations and to expand into the former Target Country site, which closed in December.

Kmart's floorspace has now increased from 3500 sqm to 5000 sqm.

Crews have been working nonstop from 6pm Sunday and are expected to work right up until doors open at 8am tomorrow.

A Kmart spokeswoman said the new design would feature wide aisles and bolder graphics to make navigation easier.

"We want all our Kmart customers to have a really positive shopping experience when they visit us," she said.

Changes include a new photo processing centre, entertainment section and lay-by counter.

The store's sections have also been remodelled to give each area its own personality.

The home section has been redecorated with warm tones and wooden shelves, the toy section with bright colours and graphics, and the clothing section with bold, multicolour panels.

An official launch ceremony will be held on March 7 with Mayor Matt Burnett, Kmart executives and other community representatives expected to attend.

Kmart has also addressed customer concerns about the relocation of checkouts to the centre of the store earlier this month.

The Observer's Facebook followers commented about the possibility of long lines for security checks and questioned whether the change would increase instances of shoplifting.

The spokeswoman said the new design would eventually allow for a more inviting and enhanced shopping experience.

"Self-serve and central checkout registers make shopping more convenient, ensuring store entrances are free of queues and clutter," she said.

Another spokesman pointed out central checkouts at other stores like JB HiFi and Myer and that customers had gotten used to them.