27°
News

Sneak peak into multi-million dollar home

Chris Lees
| 6th Jul 2017 1:54 PM
LUXURY: This home on Fingerfield Rd, Baffle Creek, is selling for $2.15 million. INSET: The view is pretty amazing.
LUXURY: This home on Fingerfield Rd, Baffle Creek, is selling for $2.15 million. INSET: The view is pretty amazing. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIS is a real glimpse into how the other live and a rare opportunity if you can afford it.

This luxurious home at 830 Fingerfield Rd, Baffle Creek is selling for $2.15million.

RE/MAX Coastal Lifestyle agent Sue Robertson said the home belonged to a woman from Switzerland who travelled back a couple of times a year to relax in private.

"No expense has been spared on the house, it's really unique," she said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"It gives you a really great feel when you get there."

There are four bedrooms on a 190-acre, two-title block and a two-bedroom caretaker's cottage.

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

REVEALED: Abandoned Cap Coast island resort finally for sale

It backs onto the Broadwater, which is where Deepwater and Mitchell Creeks meet. It is about 15 minutes from Baffle Creek.

Gladstone Observer
IMAGES: Search for missing man continues in bushland

IMAGES: Search for missing man continues in bushland

PHOTO GALLERY: Police are designating heavy resources to search for the missing man, Leslie Shulze

BREAKING: Callide Mine worker injured in crash

A Callide Mine worker has been injured.

Worker injured in single vehicle accident, taken to hospital

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Council says no to Calliope workers' camp extension

KNOCKED BACK: Councillors voted unanimously against the extension after the submission of the executive summary.

Developer had applied for delay due to 'boom and lull' conditions.

Local Partners

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

A total of 13 Gladstone region community organisations will receive grants of up to $35k after a number of applications for funding were approved

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

'Today we right the wrong': NAIDOC Week kicks off

NAIDOC Week has kicked off with a flag-raising ceremony at the Gladstone Regional Council chambers.

NAIDOC week's big start: The 'flag will be put up every single day'

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

WHO was offered the role of George before Jason Alexander? How much did Jerry turn down for one more season? Here’s what you never knew about Seinfeld.

$6 movie tickets? There's now an app for that

Movie app gets cheap tickets.

App fills empty cinemas by offering cheap tickets

What does it take to make it on to Australian Ninja Warrior?

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

New series introduces viewers to popular sports challenge.

Living life in the fast lane

Fox Sports presenter Jess Yates. Supplied by Foxtel.

Fox Sport presenter Jess Yates is revved up for more Supercar action

Samuel Johnson's moment that broke Anh Do's heart

Anh Do struggles with a tragic story told by Samuel Johnson on his show Brush With Fame.

ACTOR Samuel Johnson revealed the full extent of his tragic past.

Nick Kyrgios parties problems away after Wimbledon crash

The trio partied until the sun came up.

He was accompanied by two young women, a brunette and a blonde.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

A NEW, young Spidey gets the thumbs up from fans and critics alike.

Why Pay Rent - Get Into The Property Market Now!

5 Gum Court, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $159,000

If you want to make the most of the current market conditions and secure yourself a neat & tidy home at a very affordable price then you need to Act Now..! This...

SPACIOUS, EXECUTIVE, FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE

Unit 5/34 Marten Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 2 1 $170,000

This magnificent two-storey townhouse, situated in the fully gated and secured "Central on Marten" complex is the perfect addition to your property...

Looking For A Beach-side Getaway..!

5/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $105,000

We are delighted to introduce Apartment 5 located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is conveniently positioned near...

CBD LOCATION......TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, Gladstone South 4680

House 4 2 2 $480,000

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

Attention Investors - Unit with Position - Capital Growth Potential

6/10 View Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $63,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6 /10 View Street For Sale This unit has been recently fully renovated, is tastefully furnished and set in...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $319,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

A slice of Central Queensland Paradise!

382 Calliope River Road, West Stowe 4680

7 2 2 $795,000

Only a short drive from the city of Gladstone this 125 acre lifestyle property is truly a slice of Central Queensland paradise. This stunning property is...

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $249,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

IT&#39;S QUAINT AND IN A PRIME LOCATION!

7 Cooloola Close, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

At the top of Cooloola Close off Lamington Drive, this home has something that will impress and that is the deck! It stretches across the full length of the home...

HOME SWEET HOME

73 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $170,000

This property, positioned at the top and very end of Beak Street overlooks the estate of Vantage. This very end of Beak Street provides a fairly quiet street...

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Huge luxury Coast home going to auction

Landmark three-storey home in a class of its own

REVEALED: Abandoned Cap Coast island resort finally for sale

Stunning views from Wild Duck Island.

Foreign investors eyeing off Capricorn Coast island with resort plan

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!