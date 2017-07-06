Sneak peak into multi-million dollar home

THIS is a real glimpse into how the other live and a rare opportunity if you can afford it.
This luxurious home at 830 Fingerfield Rd, Baffle Creek is selling for $2.15million.
RE/MAX Coastal Lifestyle agent Sue Robertson said the home belonged to a woman from Switzerland who travelled back a couple of times a year to relax in private.
"No expense has been spared on the house, it's really unique," she said.
"It gives you a really great feel when you get there."
There are four bedrooms on a 190-acre, two-title block and a two-bedroom caretaker's cottage.
Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price
REVEALED: Abandoned Cap Coast island resort finally for sale
It backs onto the Broadwater, which is where Deepwater and Mitchell Creeks meet. It is about 15 minutes from Baffle Creek.