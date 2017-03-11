SNEAK PEAK: How Gladstone's rich live it up

THE majority of locals living week to week in Gladstone will never be able to own their dream home.

They might get close with a few renovations or man cave additions.

But if you're wondering how the elite of Gladstone live, here's a snap shot of some the most expensive properties up for sale right now.

161 Yalkarra Crescent Wurdong Heights

This rural beauty is on the market for $1.5 million and will have you feeling like the king of the hill with its panoramic views of the region. You'll be able to enjoy 6.32 hectares of land, five bedrooms, six space garage, spa bath and an outdoor living area to rival any other.

30 Pine Avenue West Gladstone

Located just outside of the city, this $1.64 million dream home offers some of the best views in Gladstone. This million dollar home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two garage spaces but with a pool and one of the best outdoor living areas, you probably wouldn't spend much time inside.

2 Parksville Dr New Auckland

If you've got a spare $1.195 million in your pockets you'll be able to live like you're holidaying in a five star resort every day of the week. With a stunning pool, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, the ultimate man cave and outdoor entertaining areas, this house is one of the best in Gladstone.

44 Booth Ave Tannum Sands

The price of this beachside mansion has had a "massive price reduction" and is on the market for $875,000. The immaculate property has not one but two full sized kitchens, five big bedrooms, three ensuites, two separate living areas and spectacular views of the ocean.

5 Creek Rd Tannum Sands

This luxury pad is on the market for $860,000 and offers up any new owner the best chance to enjoy a beach lifestyle. With ocean views, a cracking kitchen space, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three garage spaces, you'll be able to relax in your own piece of paradise.

10 Boundary Rd Beecher

This rural property is on the market for $1.26 million and is located in one of Gladstone's best spots. With plenty of space inside and a big outdoor entertaining area, there's more to this property than its infinity pool. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms and eight garage spaces.