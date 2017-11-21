Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

#SnapGladstone: This is what we love

The beautiful spring time when the flowers are in full bloom
The beautiful spring time when the flowers are in full bloom Erin Perry
Sarah Steger
by

THE photos are pouring in from across the region as the #snapGladstone campaign reaches its peak.

The Snap campaign will culminate in a big day of snapping on November 22 across Australia, as each region celebrates its unique charm.

It is easy to get involved and show your love for Gladstone Region.

All you have to do is snap a picture, share it on our Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages, and hashtag your post #snapGladstone.

Your photo will then appear at www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/snapgladstone.

Head to the page to see more tagged photos from the campaign.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Related Items

Topics:  gladstoneregion photos snapgladstone whatwelove

Gladstone Observer
REVEALED: Gladstone political donors snub LNP

REVEALED: Gladstone political donors snub LNP

Here's where Gladstone's political donors are splashing their cash.

Aurizon faces competition from mining giant for WICET

WICET coal loader Photo Contributed

Rumours of a rival bid for WICET.

Butcher has swipe at the right over health services

Queensland Senator Chris Ketter, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Federal Shadow Minister for Health and Medicare Catherine King and former Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers at Gladstone Hospital.

Gladstone MP holds fears over funding cuts under Tim Nicholls.

Two stubbies in the fridge remind drunk driver of messy night

Review of drink driving laws

Drunk cook caught after drinking at Agnes Water Tavern

Local Partners