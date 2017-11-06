SnapGladstone: show us what you love about the port city

THE Gladstone Region is one of the most beautiful regions on the planet.

From the beaches of Agnes Water to the stunning sights of East Shores at night, there is something to photograph everywhere you look.

So to celebrate what we have - and let others know what we have to offer - The Observer is launching #SnapGladstone - a social media initiative to promote what we all love about living here.



For some, it's getting up at the crack of dawn and watching the sun rise over the harbour - or taking the kids down to Awoonga Dam later in the day.

Budding photographers will be joining similar quests in capital cities and regions across the country as part of the News Corp initiative in partnership with Canon Australia and Harvey Norman Photo Centre.

All you have to do is snap, hashtag your post #SnapGladstone and share your pic on our Facebook page, or to Instagram or Twitter.

#SnapGladstone will culminate in a big day of snapping on November 22.

But before you do, here are some tips from The Observer's newest photographer Matt Taylor to capture sensational snaps on your phone.

"Have a clear subject - don't try to include everything," he said.

"The best photos have a subject which is clearly identifiable. Sometimes if you take a portrait of someone and you include too much of their environment, they get lost in the picture."

"Also, change your angle. Why not get down low, or try to climb up high?" he said.

"We see the world from eye-level every day, so have a go at creating something more dynamic.

"Looking upwards at your subject can make them look powerful, whereas looking down on your subject can make the viewer feel like a bird in the sky."

Matt also said more light was not necessarily the best light.

"Midday sun can give you plenty of light for your photos, but it's not always the most flattering for your subject," he said.

"Shooting at the start and end of the day, when the sun is lower in the sky, can produce a warm, golden light, as well as long, moody shadows.

Of course, you don't need expensive equipment to take great photos.

"There are plenty of apps out there for free that allow you to play around with your iPhone's camera settings," Matt said.

"Automatic is great, but for those who really want to take control, there's a plethora of options for learning how to shoot in manual.

"iPhones, and phones in general, are great for giving us options after a photo has been taken.

"Why not convert to black and white to make something look vintage? How about an orange colour cast to make your photos look warm and inviting?

"Play around and experiment, and turn a good photo into a great photo."

Just remember to use the #SnapGladstone hashtag and ensure your post is public so we can share it with others.

Photos from Instagram and Twitter will appear on a social media wall on our site.

We will be gathering the best of the photos posted on our Facebook page to create beautiful online galleries for all to see on our website and in our paper.



So let's all get snapping and share the beauty of Gladstone with everyone who loves it here.