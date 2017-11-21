SnapGladstone: Our region's top spots for a great photo

THERE are a wide variety of awesome things to experience in the region, from fishing and boating to arts and culture, as well as the beaches and parks - and all pf them are great photo opportunities!

The #SnapGladstone campaign is nearly over. And on November 22, across Australia, each region will celebrates its unique charm.

To get involved, snap a picture and share it on our Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages, and hashtag your post #snapGladstone.

Your photo will then appear at www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/snapgladstone.

Head to the page to see more tagged photos from the campaign.

Take a look at the list below for your next photo opportunity!

Gladstone's top photo spots

1. Test your hiking and climbing skills by climbing Mt Larcom

2. Visit Beautiful Betsy at Kroombit Tops National Park

3. Find out how Gladstone really ticks by taking a free industry tour

4. Dive the southern Great Barrier Reef

5. Get a permit and go spend the night camping and fishing at The Lillies

6. Learn to surf at Agnes Water

7. Attend the Mt Larcom Show

8. Take a leisurely stroll, cycle or run on the Turtleway Cycle Way at Boyne-Tannum

9. Learn to ride a horse at a farmstay

10. Grab some fish and chips and spend a romantic sunset on Tannum Beach

11. Swim to the Pontoon at Lake Awoonga - sunbathe and swim back

12. Dance - like no one is watching - in front of the stage at Harbour Festival

13. Jog through the Toondoon Gardens

14. Feed the turtles at Police Creek

15. Join Toastmasters and face the fear while improving yourself

16. Go to the QAL lookout at night

17. Head down to one of the playgrounds at the Marina with the kids

18. Jump in a four-wheel drive and head south from Agnes Water through Deepwater and come out at Baffle Creek

19. See the winner of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race come into the Marina at Easter

20. Head north from Seventeen Seventy through Eurimbula and up to Turkey Beach

21. Catch some barra in the Awoonga Dam or Boyne River

22. Check out the lookout on Auckland Point

23. Watch the kite surfers at Tannum Sands beach

24. Take a loaf of bread to the duck ponds and feed the ducks, turtles and eels

25. Check out Heron, Wilson or Lady Musgrave Island

26. Visit the Calliope Historical Village

27. Attend the annual Harbour Festival at Easter

28. See the history at the maritime museum

29. Check out the 1770 Captain Cook Festival

30. Visit the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum