Snapchat 'pimp' jailed over role in explicit business

A TEENAGER'S raunchy business of selling explicit photos and videos of herself through Snapchat flourished when a "pimp" became involved.

Ashleigh Jayne Wallin, 32, helped the girl gain customers and improve marketing in exchange for half the profits.

Hervey Bay District Court on Wednesday heard the pair made $1923 from 41 paying customers in about two months.

After authorities found about their venture, they charged Wallin over her involvement.

On Wednesday, the Hervey Bay woman was jailed after pleading guilty to distributing child exploitation material.

The court was told Wallin teamed up with the teenager after failing to make money from images of herself.

Customers paid between $20-$120 for photos and videos of the 15-year-old.

The sent content was a mix of her posing sexually and performing sexual acts on herself.

The money would go into Wallin's account and she would give the girl's share in the form of marijuana.

The court was told that Wallin purchased drugs from the internet and they arrived through the post.

Crown prosecutor Katrina Overell said Wallin "was basically pimping the child for profit."

The offending occurred early last year.

It was after the teenager landed in hospital for a prescription drug overdose that police intervened.

Wallin was sentenced to two years in jail. She will be released on parole after serving three months.

The mother-of-four hysterically broke down in tears in the dock after learning of her fate.

A struggle ensued between her and the police officers as she resisted to be taken away into custody.

Judge Gary Long, who dubbed Wallin's behaviour a "gross exploitation of the child," said it was important to jail her to send a message to the public that this behaviour was not acceptable.

"There was a commercial aspect and motivation," Judge Long said.

"It is the responsibility of this court to denounce the nature of that conduct."