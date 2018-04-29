Snap our region to win big at HookUp

BUDDING photographers and social-media whizzes have a chance to make their work go viral with the 2018 Hooked On Fishing Instagram Photo Competition.

Entry is easy; take a photo that captures what you love about fishing, landscape or wildlife in the Boyne/Tannum region.

The competition started earlier this month and will close at noon on Friday, May 4.

Proudly sponsored by McDonald's Boyne Island, the event has this year been revamped by franchise owner Nathan Patrick.

"This is the second year we've done the photography competition and this year we're opening it up to a larger age category,” he said.

"We're looking for the picture that best sums up the feeling of Boyne/Tannum fishing and the HookUp competition.”

McDonald's Boyne Island Instagram competition for 2018 Boyne Tannum HookUp. Contributed

Mr Patrick said last year's winner was a photo of a big fish.

Judging was based on the amount of Facebook likes photos received.

The 2018 competition will be judge by Mr Patrick and his wife Leanne, making it less of a popularity contest.

Boyne Island McDonalds will sponsor a photo and colouring competition as part of HookUp. Pictured: Owner Nathan Patrick. Mike Richards GLA260418HOOK

"We're judging it this year so that should open it up to try and get the best quality photo rather than just something that gets liked or shared (on Facebook),” he said.

"Taking the photos of the comp is popular and pretty widespread.

"And being able to capture that in a photo and then display it is a good competition to have.

"We're happy to sponsor it.”

McDonald's Boyne Island is also holding a Colouring Contest, which is open in three age categories up to age 15.

Entries for the Colouring Contest are available at McDonald's Boyne Island.

The comp closes at 2pm, May 4.

They'll be plenty of prizes on offer across both competitions with the Instagram photo winner receiving an iPad and the runner-up scoring a $100 Stockland voucher and McDonald's vouchers.