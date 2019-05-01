Snakes on the move in Gladstone

SNAKES would go into hiding at this time of year in most place, but in Gladstone it doesn't get cold enough.

So it's no surprise local snake catcher Kris Foster is still getting up to 12 calls a day despite the weather cooling.

Speaking to The Observer after a man was bitten by a snake earlier this week in Burua, Mr Foster said it was likely more snakes would be about after the rain last week.

"Before rain events, snake activity gets a little bit busy,” Mr Foster said.

"Then rain washes their trails away and after a rain event they get activities picking up.”

He said snakes tended to be more frequently seen around suburbia than in the bush due to households with pets leaving food and water outdoors, which attracted snakes.

"Unfortunately eastern browns are common around here,” Mr Foster said.

"(This week) I've got a spotted python out of a water meter and a carpet python out of a lady's pot plant.”

He said black whip snakes and yellow-faced whip snakes were also common.

Mr Forster said, however, without being a professional it was hard to identify most breeds, and people needed to avoid using Facebook advertisements to identify snakes.

His advice for anyone who sees a snake is to walk away and leave it alone.

"No one gets bitten by snakes by leaving them alone - they don't go chasing after people,” he said.

"They can send a photo. I can send an ID back to them.”

His advice for around the house is to make sure yards are tidy and avoid leaving things out that may attract snakes.

"Check seals on doors - snakes can push their way through cat flaps and stuff like that,” he said.

"Watch when you're walking outside, look down.

"It's common sense, really. Just watch where you're putting your hands and feet.”

What to do if there's one in your house

Do not panic

Keep pets and children away

Do not touch it. Snake bites occur when people attempt to touch a snake, relocate it or kill it. You can either leave it alone and it will eventually make its way outside, or you can take a photo of it from a distance and send the photo through to a snake catcher to provide advice on the species. The snake catcher could come to relocate it for you

Remember it is illegal to catch or kill a snake

What to do if you're bitten

Call an ambulance immediately

Don't panic and don't move

Leave the snake alone

Apply a pressure immobilisation bandage and splint

Don't wash, suck, cut or tourniquet the bite