Snake surge follows massive downpour

Queenslanders are being urged to watch out for snakes after torrential rain this week.

Residents in northern Gold Coast suburbs have been reporting seeing snakes sheltering near houses and even high up in trees.

Gold Coast snake catcher Tony Harrison said people living near flooded areas should be more aware of snakes as water begins to recede.

"Any snakes that live under a rock or a hollow log or a slab, whatever it might be, that's now two metres under water, clearly isn't going to be there," he said.

"In other words, anywhere that's inundated with water, the snakes would have left there for higher ground.

"If your house is on a hill that's flooded all the way around, you can just about guarantee the snakes are at your house."

He added it was the first time since starting his snake catching business more than 20 years ago he had been forced to say no to a call.

"I had to say no twice yesterday," he said.

"One lady in Canungra had a snake but there was literally no way to get to her unless I had a boat.

"Another lady in Merrimac called me and said she'd seen a snake three days in a row and didn't know where it was now.

"I said, 'there are 200 roads on the Gold Coast flooded, it took me one hour and 25 minutes from Yatala to Logan Village'.

"'When you do know where it is give me a call'."

The impact of the wild weather is also being felt by pet owners on the Gold Coast.

Pet cremation service Pet Angel Funerals has asked owners to keep a close eye on pets after being "inundated" with call-outs.

Owner Tom Jorgenson said they had received a number of "troubling" phone calls after pets drowned or were hit by cars.

"The sad reality is that in weather such as we have seen the past few days, pet owners need to be extremely vigilant in ensuring their backyard is safe," he said.

"Particularly those that live on canals or rivers that are prone to more rapid flooding.

"Rising water can trap pets and cut them off from an area of safety, and sadly they drown while desperately trying to save themselves.

"Many people believe that dogs are natural swimmers, but they are still susceptible to drowning if they become panicked or exhausted while swimming."

He added passing cars and storm drains were also a particular risk during extreme weather.