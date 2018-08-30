Snake season puts Gladstone pets in danger

SNAKE WARNING: Junior St Claire from Boyne Tannum Vet Surgery, with dog Izzy, has treated five pets bitten by snakes in the past five days.

SNAKE WARNING: Junior St Claire from Boyne Tannum Vet Surgery, with dog Izzy, has treated five pets bitten by snakes in the past five days. Matt Taylor GLA290818VETS

PET owners are being warned to be on high-snake alert.

Five pets were taken to Boyne Tannum Vet Surgery with venomous bites in five days - two animals died.

Veterinarian Junior St Clair Hayes said it was still early on for snake season but it was shaping up to be a bad year for bites.

"Out of the five cases we have seen in the past five days, two didn't survive," he said. "When your pet is bitten by a snake you don't have much time on your side and the quicker you get your pet to the vet the more effective the anti-venom will be.

Junior St Claire from Boyne Tannum Veterinary Surgery has treated five pets who were bitten by snakes in the past five days, two of which have passed away. Matt Taylor

"It's an immediate emergency for the animal and owners only have about 30 minutes to an hour to get their pet to a vet.

"We as vets and our nurses are trained to recognise the snakebite signs and 100 per cent of the time the antivenom works in that time frame."

Mr Hayes said snakebite signs included vomiting, dilated pupils and paralysis.

"We've had a pet owner go to bed and their dog was fine but they wake up and it's paralysed," he said.

"That's because the poison could take up to six hours to affect the animal.

"These snake attacks don't have to happen in the bush either, we have had a number just from the backyard."