Snake handler caught in tangle

Isobelle slatter was bitten by Albert her pet 9 year old olive python. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Isobelle slatter was bitten by Albert her pet 9 year old olive python. Picture: Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH snake lover Isobelle Slatter doesn't mind getting up close and personal with her olive python Albert, but the nine foot long giant took things a bit too far yesterday.

While getting Albert out of his tank, Ms Slatter ended up in a tangle with the big reptile.

Albert struck his owner on the hand and began wrapping his huge body around her, resulting in the snake owner calling for help.

"He was acting a bit funny and I was just trying to get him out of his tank," Ms Slatter said of Friday's incident.

"He nuzzled and struck me. This sort of thing doesn't happen often but I had been away for a while. I would usually cuddle up to him but sometimes things like temperature can set them off."

Isobelle slatter was bitten by Albert her pet 9 year old olive python. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Paramedics had to take Ms Slatter to a vet with Albert still wrapped around her arm, with the snake given something to relax him so that he would be safely unravelled.

Ms Slatter was then taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition, where she was checked over and given pain relief.

Luckily, she walked away with no serious injuries, despite the fact her snake was latched onto her arm for about an hour.

"It was very uncomfortable," she said.

"It is lucky Albert is on the skinnier side or it could have been worse."

The passionate snake owner, who also has a carpet python at home, said she did not want the public to get the wrong idea about snakes and snake owners as a result of her ordeal.

"They are like long puppy dogs," she said.

"If they have been brought up right they are lifetime companions.

"They are good for busy people because they are very forgiving."