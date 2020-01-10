Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A python has been snapped in a Palmerston suburb with a proper poultry paunch after making a meal out of the family mallard. Picture: Darwin Snake Catchers
A python has been snapped in a Palmerston suburb with a proper poultry paunch after making a meal out of the family mallard. Picture: Darwin Snake Catchers
Pets & Animals

Snake goes out for a duck ... but he’s happy

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS, raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au
10th Jan 2020 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KARAMA residents were left saying "What the duck?" after a snake slipped in and made a meal of their mallard.

Darwin Snake Catchers were called to a Karama property where a water python had eaten a pet duck.

The snake was caught and released into nearby Holmes Jungle Nature Park.

Darwin Snake Catchers director Luke Allen said it was common for snakes to chow down on pet poultry.

"Within 24 hours we had another two cases of it," he said.

"It happens every week, it can be a snake in a small bird cage or in a large, patio-style aviary."

Mr Allen offered advice to minimise the risk of snakes slipping into bird enclosures.

"Keep your birds and aviary enclosures as clean as possible to stop rodents coming in," he said.

LIMITED TIME offer: NT News subscription - 50 per cent off* for the first 12 weeks

"And then, secondly, actually reinforce your bird cages and chook and duck enclosures with a smaller gauge fence to stop snakes penetrating into the enclosure."

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RACE FASHION: Judges say dress smart

        premium_icon RACE FASHION: Judges say dress smart

        Fashion & Beauty A Calliope Fashions on the Fields judge has given her tips for this weekends Gold Cup.

        Anglers reeling in big barra for competition

        premium_icon Anglers reeling in big barra for competition

        News The catch and release competition will see fishers of all skills levels take to the...

        • 10th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
        Rain predicted for coming week

        premium_icon Rain predicted for coming week

        Weather A Bureau meterologist is predicting rainfall for the region, but not as much as...

        • 10th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
        Agnes property the ‘best of both worlds’

        premium_icon Agnes property the ‘best of both worlds’

        News This home is only minutes away from the beach, shops and restaurants yet offers...

        • 10th Jan 2020 2:00 PM