Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This reptile flew from Mackay to Glasgow — via Brisbane and Dubai — travelling 18,842km door to door. Picture: Supplied
This reptile flew from Mackay to Glasgow — via Brisbane and Dubai — travelling 18,842km door to door. Picture: Supplied
Pets & Animals

Snake flies Australia to Scotland in woman’s shoe

by The Sun
26th Feb 2019 9:00 AM

A SNEAKY snake hitched a ride from Australia to Scotland in a tourist's suitcase.

Moira Boxall, from Stirling, found the spotted python in a shoe after returning from a family holiday in Queensland.

The non-venomous reptile, which had shed its skin during the journey to Glasgow, was recovered by the Scottish SPCA and is now in quarantine at the charity's animal rescue and rehoming centre in Edinburgh, The Sun reports.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Taylor Johnstone told STV news: "I can confirm that we removed a snake from a property in Bridge of Allan.

"I responded to a call from a woman who had just returned from a holiday in Australia who had found a small snake inside her shoe in her suitcase.

"When I arrived, the snake had been contained by the caller, so I safely removed the snake from the property.

"Upon examination, the snake was found to be a spotted python which is not venomous.

"The snake is now in quarantine at our animal rescue and rehoming centre in Edinburgh."

Flying from Mackay to Glasgow - via Brisbane and Dubai - Moira and her slithering stowaway travelled 11,708 miles (18,842km) door to door.

Paul Airlie, Ms Boxall's son-in-law who lives in Queensland, said: "We are very grateful to the Scottish SPCA for their extremely fast response."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.

More Stories

australia editors picks flies scotland shoe snake

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Fireys battle two fires overnight near Toolooa

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fireys battle two fires overnight near Toolooa

    News QFES crews contained both blazes by about 3am this morning.

    Man dies after being pulled from the ocean at Agnes Water

    premium_icon Man dies after being pulled from the ocean at Agnes Water

    News Paramedics performed CPR at the scene.

    • 26th Feb 2019 8:12 AM
    Facebook fraudster gets jail sentence in court

    premium_icon Facebook fraudster gets jail sentence in court

    News A GLADSTONE man behind a Facebook scam has been sentenced to jail.

    Quirky 'couch surfing' event to tackle youth homelessness

    premium_icon Quirky 'couch surfing' event to tackle youth homelessness

    News 2016's census revealed nearly 28,000 people aged 12-24 were homeless