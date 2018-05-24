Snake concerns set to continue at a popular Calliope park

Calliope Man Mick Gunston believes council are to blam for the rise in snakes, after not tending to Jaycees Park.

CALLIOPE residents' fears of snake infestation in Jaycees Park are unlikely to be soothed after council responded to concerns voiced recently.

Sutherland Street resident Mick Gunston spoke to The Observer earlier this month, concerned that the parkland was a breeding ground for snakes as well as a bushfire risk.

A council spokesperson said some areas of the park were on a four week mowing schedule, but the area of concern to Mr Gunston was a natural watercourse and too wet to maintain.

The Rotary Club of Calliope applied to work with council to beautify the park at Calliope's western entrance, but was denied in February 2017 following public consultation.

A supplied map of Jaycees Park, Calliope, highlighting the section of parkland on a four week mowing schedule. The park area outside of the highlighted section is a natural water course and is deemed too wet to maintain for most of the year. Gladstone Regional Council

The consultation process allowed for resident submissions and on-site public meetings.

Peter Masters, president of Calliope Rotary Club at the time, said even if the park was partly run by the club it was unlikely they could have maintained the wet section.