Snake branches out, bites man on lip

HISSY FIT: The man was taken to hospital as a precaution after being bitten by a snake (File photo). Robyne Cuerel
Andrew Thorpe
A MAN has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after he got a nasty surprise while gardening at Toolooa this morning.

The 50-year-old man told paramedics he was lopping a tree at about 10.30am when he was suddenly bitten on the lip by a snake.

While he wasn't showing any symptoms of poisoning, he was taken to hospital as a precaution, according to a QAS spokesman.

The spokesman said the type of snake had not been identified on ambulance officers' incident report, but the man "would have gotten a pretty close look at it".

Topics:  gladstone ambulance gladstone hospital snake bite

