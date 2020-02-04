Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.
A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.
Health

Snake bites man on finger in midnight attack

by Kara Sonter
4th Feb 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after a midnight snake bite in a Redlands residential estate.

A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.

Paramedics were called about 12.50am to a home on Veitch Close, at the centre of a residential estate.

The circumstances behind how the man came to be bitten have not yet been revealed.

A Metro South Health spokeswoman confirmed the man has since been released from hospital.

The incident follows reports of another snake bite in the suburb in October as well as several other incidents across the Redlands in recent months.

A woman was flown from Russell Island after being bitten by a snake in December, and a man in his 40s was bitten on the island in July.

A four-year-old boy was also bitten at Alexandra Hills in November.

queensland ambulance snake bite wildlife

Just In

    Shock luxury car gets axed

    Shock luxury car gets axed
    • 4th Feb 2020 2:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NATS SPILL: MP hopeful party can sweep personalities aside

        premium_icon NATS SPILL: MP hopeful party can sweep personalities aside

        News Ken O’Dowd is hopeful the Nationals Party can get on with the job after today’s leadership spill, but he says some members will 'always have ambitions'.

        Man fights charges in mysterious cattle theft case

        premium_icon Man fights charges in mysterious cattle theft case

        Crime A mysterious case relating to stock theft continues today.

        CQ Nats rule out contending party leadership

        premium_icon CQ Nats rule out contending party leadership

        News Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd ruled out a tilt at National's leadership.

        Man trapped under mower taken to hospital

        premium_icon Man trapped under mower taken to hospital

        News A was injured after a lawnmower accident.