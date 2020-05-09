Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Health

Two women in hospital after snakes attack their feet, legs

9th May 2020 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two North Queensland women were hospitalised overnight after getting bitten by a snake.

One woman, in her 20s, was bitten on the foot at a private residence at Balgal Beach about 7pm Friday.

She was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

A second woman, in her 30s, was reportedly bitten by a snake on the leg at a Cloncurry address about 12.45am today.

She was taken to Cloncurry Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Snake bites hospitalise two women

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        This bird is well grounded but threatened by cats and foxes

        premium_icon This bird is well grounded but threatened by cats and foxes

        News BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: The squatter pigeon prefers grassy areas and open forests and spends much of its time foraging on the ground.

        Man trespassed to help friend get her stuff back

        premium_icon Man trespassed to help friend get her stuff back

        Crime The man stole items from the home that belonged to someone else.

        Virtual neighbourhood connects Gladstone community

        premium_icon Virtual neighbourhood connects Gladstone community

        News The council’s online platform aims to provide access to its programs and maintain...

        Pandemic causes ‘some delay’ for cancer treatment facility

        premium_icon Pandemic causes ‘some delay’ for cancer treatment facility

        News Opening date of Gladstone radiation treatment facility still unclear