Snake bite victim’s gift to other children

Brittany Cervantes with her Son and Snake bite Survivor Eli Campbell at home in Agnes Waters. Photo Lachie Millard

A LIGHT-up Christmas tree and a small toy animal helped keep Eli and his family strong as he battled for his life after being bitten by a taipan three times.

It’s for this reason Eli’s mum Brittany Cervantes is raising money for children and families who will spend this Christmas in hospital.

In 2016 the family had spent three months at Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital, 500km from their home at Agnes Water, and the Christmas spirit most were feeling seemed so far out of reach.

4 year old Eli Campbell was bitten by a Taipan when he was 2 years old and was dead for at least 5 minutes before making a miraculous fightback although he suffers ongoing developmental issues. Photo Lachie Millard

“Everything was getting festive ... but you just felt so empty, you just felt that feeling was so far from your reality,” she said.

“You’re turning up to the hospital to be 100 per cent focused on what the doctors are saying, what therpaies are best, you’re not embracing that holiday cheer.

“We were scared.”

It wasn’t until Eli’s speech pathologist gave them a small lit-up Christmas tree and an animal toy to help him practice his animal noises that their outlook changed.

“It was that little seed of light, it just made us pause,” she said.

“We were quite numb until someone came to us and it was like she said ‘I see you’.”

Now the family is determined to make a difference to those experiencing the dark times they know all too well.

A gofundme page has been set up to raise money to purchase toys and gifts to give families who will spend this Christmas in hospital.

Brittany said they would focus on buying sensory toys, similar to what they found useful when Eli was in recovery.

They have partnered with the Starlight Children’s Foundation, which will help distribute the presents.

“This is about more than getting a present, we want those people to know we see you, we understand how hard it is,” she said.

“Being in that place, I think unless you’ve been there before I don’t think people know how hard it is and how dark it is.”

4 year old Eli Campbell plays at home at Agnes Waters in his custom built Snakeproof play area. Photo Lachie Millard

The initiative also supports what Brittany and partner Giles have been home-schooling Eli for kindergarten.

Brittany said one of their recent focuses has been on teaching Eli how to follow-through on an idea.

“We can be so consumed by our own lives ... the moment you think about other people, you get that feeling of empowerment and a little bit more help that we can do this and we can help others,” she said.

As for this Christmas, the holiday season is still a stressful time for the family of four.

Last Christmas Eve was the last time Eli, who has epilepsy as a result of the snake bite, had a life-threatening seizure.

She said they were always looking at new ways to reduce Eli’s seizures, and they had seen some signs of improvement.

The addition of their second son, two-year-old Lucas has also aided his older brother’s rehabilitation.

“(Lucas) is the best therapy ever, they’re so chatty with each other... they have a great relationship,” she said.

“It’s been great to have that sense of solidarity within our family.

“He’s two and a half now and he’s very chatty and capable, and he just has this very important role in our family.”

The gofundme page was launched on September 24, the three-year anniversary of the day Eli was bitten by the snake while collecting eggs at the chicken pen at their Agnes Water home.

If you would like to donate, find the page by searching Help Eli give X-Mas gifts to kids in hospital.

The Starlight Foundation estimtaed $39 would help brighten the hospital experience for one child.