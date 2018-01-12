Smoothie shop set to change hands

FOR SALE: Rik Callander, along with wife Kirsty, has decided to sell the Fit Life Smoothie N Snackbar at Tannum Sands.

THE owners of a popular Tannum Sands smoothie and snackbar say the decision to sell their business is not your typical "doom and gloom” situation.

Rik and Kirsty Callander, who are pregnant with their second child, have decided to put family ahead of their seven-day-a-week business, which is now up for sale.

The couple said that while the sale will be tinged with some sadness, they are happy to be going out on top.

"I go to the Powerhouse Gym and I park just here, so to pull up and not have a key to the door will be different,” Rik said.

"It will be hard to part with, but you might have this for 10 or 15 years while the two kids are going to be with us forever.

"I think as much time as we can put into them will be more valuable in the end.”

Having started the business for a lifestyle change when their first child Halle arrived, Rik and Kirsty are looking for another change as their family grows.

Both worked at Blackwater mine before opening the smoothie business where Rik decided family would be the priority.

"The plan was to have a break and see the first two years of my daughter,” Rik said.

"I worked with so many guys over the years who missed birthdays, their kids walking, that kind of stuff.

"I used to say to them, 'that won't be me'.

"The 100 per cent reason for this to start and develop was to not miss out and it's been really good for us.”

The couple formed the business with their own recipes, priding themselves on their ability to cater for everyone from gym junkies to older people wanting simple but healthy food.

With a buyer currently an 80 per cent chance of purchasing the business, the owners have opted for a private sale to ensure they find the right buyer.

The couple wants to find someone who shares their passion and has been conducting interviews with potential buyers.

"I want to come back here and be a customer, not think that I'll never go back there again,” Rik said.

"We looked at different avenues but it was our passion and if we had someone else running it we were going to be worried they weren't doing what we wanted.”