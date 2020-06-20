Menu
Roads around Gladstone Marina will be upgraded by the Gladstone Ports Corporation who have engaged local company Fulton Hogan to do the resurfacing.
Smoother driving and riding ahead at Gladstone Marina

Rodney Stevens
20th Jun 2020 5:15 PM
MOTORISTS and cyclists will soon experience a smoother ride around Gladstone Marina thanks to a road and footpath upgrade.

Gladstone Ports Corporation GPC have engaged local company Fulton Hogan to complete the works on Alf O’Rourke Drive and Bryan Jordan Drive.

In what will be welcome news for the many cyclists who regularly use the roads, the resurfacing works and will use more than 23,800 sqm of asphalt throughout the marina.

GPC Acting CEO Craig Walker said the project was important to keep the Marina in top condition for the thousands of locals and visitors who use the area.

“We’re focused on creating success for our communities and providing economic, environmental and social sustainability,” Mr Walker said.

“If you and your mates are thinking of taking the boat out at the Marina, don’t forget the road will be blocked off during dawn and dusk.”

Motorists and bike riders won’t be able to access the area from 6pm to 6am and will be redirected to Alf O’Rourke Drive with some parts of Bryan Jordan Drive closed.

Pavement and kerb repairs have already started with the help of local contractor Blomfield Excavations.

Line marking is also scheduled to take place during the day.

