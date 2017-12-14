SMOOTH MOVE: Agnes kids' new incentive to clean up town

WORKS A TREAT: Amber Lowcock, from Sol Food organics, is rewarding local kids for picking up rubbish around Agnes Water these school holidays.

CHILDREN in Agnes Water are being encouraged to help clean up their local community these school holidays, with one local business offering free smoothies to those getting their hands dirty.

Amber Lowcock from Sol Food Organics came up with the idea as an opportunity for Agnes' youth to keep busy, while appreciating their surroundings and being rewarded for it.

As a part of the Discovery Coast Environment Group, Ms Lowcock was looking for a way to take the pressure off the organisation's volunteers.

"Even though we're an exceptionally conscious community about our environment, we still have a lot of general litter in the streets, in the parks and on the beaches," Ms Lowcock said.

"It's a lot for the Discovery Coast Environment Group to keep on top of on a voluntary basis, and as a business owner I saw the ability to entice others to help and give them a reward.

"Especially the local grommets, during the holidays, it gives them something to do."

Ms Lowcock said the initiative helps the local community to change their habits when it comes to waste disposal.

She said that it was a great opportunity for local children to learn to respect their surroundings, and think twice about how their actions affected the environment.

"Depending on what they're finding, they're looking at their own behaviours," Ms Lowcock said.

"If they're finding a whole heap of ice break or coca cola bottles, they're thinking "oh I drink that", and they think about their own disposal.

"We've got the container deposit scheme that's coming into effect, this is the sort of stuff we're they're looking at thinking, "man, we're going to clean up with pocket money if we do this more often".

"It has the potential to breed a new generation of young entrepreneurs."

Ms Lowcock said that past schemes had bred a wave of competition between the town's children when it came to the big clean-up.

"The last school holidays they did really well and picked up 273kg pretty much in the first week, and we just smashed out a bunch of smoothies and just continually fed them," she said.

"When we had the kids picking up last holidays, they were coming back and bragging about who got the most and what they were finding.

"Generally a couple of the kids were filling up two or three bags, they'd find a spot that was dense litter and they'd collect it all.

"We'd recycle what we could and dispose of the rest correctly."

Ms Lowcock lauded the scheme as a success, with the most requested free smoothie the Sol Banana.