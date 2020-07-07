Smoking weed made bad day worse for P plater

IN COURT: A young Gladstone man was caught drug driving by police a court heard.

A YOUNG Gladstone man’s “bad day” got worse when he was caught by the police driving under the influence of drugs, a court was told.

Samuel Ashley Miller, 18, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of drugs.

The court heard that on March 24, Miller was intercepted by police at 7.30pm after his car was seen to slide out of a corner and he was accelerating aggressively on Dawson Rd, West Gladstone.

Police observed Miller to have glazed and blood-shot eyes and there was a delay to his responses.

Miller admitted to smoking cannabis before driving and produced cannabis from his pocket, the court was told.

At the time of the offence Miller was on a provisional licence.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client had gone to a friend’s house to “relax after a bad day” before the offence.

She said he was remorseful for his actions.

Miller was convicted and fined $350 and disqualified from driving for six months. Convictions were recorded.