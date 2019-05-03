Smoking pot is like playing Russian roulette: Magistrate

A MAGISTRATE told a Gladstone man smoking marijuana and driving was like "playing Russian roulette” with the drug able to be detected in a user's saliva or blood for up to six months.

Troy Peter Gould pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to one count of driving while a drug was present in his system.

The father of six was stung in a New Year's Day road policing taskforce operation on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

The court was told Gould was on his way to work when he was intercepted by police about 5.08am.

Gould was required to take a roadside drug test, which revealed he had marijuana in his system.

In court Gould told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella it was a "silly New Year's Eve decision”.

"I had peer pressure from my mates,” Gould said.

Magistrate Kinsella looked at Gould's criminal history and noticed several entries for drug-related offending.

He asked Gould if there was an issue with drugs.

Gould said drugs weren't an issue.

"For 10 years I didn't have a licence...” Gould said.

"I finally got it back and this happens.”

Magistrate Kinsella said if Gould was going to be taking drugs and getting behind the wheel he was playing Russian roulette.

"Because you have no idea when it will be out of your system,” Magistrate Kinsella said.

"Cannabis has been found to stay in people's systems six months after the fact.

"It shows you that you could consume it today and in a few weeks' time it will still be in your system.

"Police will pull you over, they drug test you and bingo, they got you again.”

Gould was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.