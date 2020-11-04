Smoking marijuana a family affair for drug driver

A man caught drug driving had been smoking marijuana with his mum.

A man caught drug driving had been smoking marijuana with his mum.

A YOUNG Gladstone man tested positive for drug driving after he spent the weekend smoking marijuana with his mum.

Stewart Ian McDonald, 19 at the time, was pulled over on the Bruce Highway on July 24 where he submitted to a road side drug test.

He told police he had smoked marijuana with his mum on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Test showed the presence of marijuana in his system.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday that McDonald, now 20, had lost his employment as an operator because of this charge.

McDonald pleaded guilty to drug driving and was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Read more drug drivers:

Courier driver just holds onto job after drug offence

Drink-driving P-plater was going to Maccas

Electrician wouldn’t tell police which drug he used