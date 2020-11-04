Menu
A man caught drug driving had been smoking marijuana with his mum.
Crime

Smoking marijuana a family affair for drug driver

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
4th Nov 2020 12:30 PM
A YOUNG Gladstone man tested positive for drug driving after he spent the weekend smoking marijuana with his mum.

Stewart Ian McDonald, 19 at the time, was pulled over on the Bruce Highway on July 24 where he submitted to a road side drug test.

He told police he had smoked marijuana with his mum on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Test showed the presence of marijuana in his system.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday that McDonald, now 20, had lost his employment as an operator because of this charge.

McDonald pleaded guilty to drug driving and was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

gladstonecourt gladstone drug drivers gladstone magistates court
Gladstone Observer

