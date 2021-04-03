Menu
ROCKYNats 2021 SAT: Burnouts
SMOKING HOT: Photos, videos from Rockynats burnouts

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
3rd Apr 2021 3:05 PM
There were tyres and mudguards flying every which way as the burnout competition continued on Saturday at RockyNATS 2021.

Here are some spectacular photos and heaps of video of the action.

