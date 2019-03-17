Smokin' hot shot at $6500 pool prize competition

REVVED UP: The maroon-coloured Falcon with pink smoke is Adam Dittman at one of Callide Valley Auto Club's Autofeste comps. Prepare for more action such as this at the Bilo Blowout on March 23.

REVVED UP: The maroon-coloured Falcon with pink smoke is Adam Dittman at one of Callide Valley Auto Club's Autofeste comps. Prepare for more action such as this at the Bilo Blowout on March 23. Contributed

BURNOUTS: The Bilo Blowout will light up on March 23 at the Biloela Showgrounds with a full day of burnout competitions.

Callide Valley Auto Club secretary Marg Fisher said the day would be a great one for spectators and participants.

"Not only will we be getting locals trying their luck at the burnouts but we have people interested from Mackay, Emerald, Bundaberg and maybe Ipswich,” Fisher said.

"We are running this in conjunction with Biloela Rotary and want to put on an awesome event for everyone to enjoy.

"We both (Callide Valley Auto Club and Biloela Rotary) work with each other on a couple of projects and work well together on a community event like this one.”

Fisher stressed that blowouts would be done in a controlled environment and firefighters would be present.

There is a total of $6500 in prizemoney on offer, of the highest pools in the region for a burnout competition.

Prizes on offer will be: Open V8 Class (first and second place), V8 Class and Six and Four Class.

Gates open at 9am and thefirst skids will start at 11am.

Bar, food and camping will be available and there will be a kids' tent to amuse the children while the grown-ups watch the spectacular motor vehicle burnouts.

Entry costs are adults $10, students/concession $5 and kids under 12 are free.