SMOKED OUT: Important fire health and safety advice

SMOKE WARNING: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised that smoke is likely to affect Rockhampton, Livingstone and Gladstone in the coming days. Bev Lacey

SMOKE is expected to linger in the coming days due to a series of bushfires burning in the south of the Gladstone region.

QFES advise to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if you suffer from a respiratory condition.

Driving conditions will also be impacted with the smoke causing a decrease in visibility, so drive with caution and to conditions.

If you're near the fire QFES advises to put on protective clothing (a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles) and to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

DEEPWATER FIRE: At least two homes have been lost to the blaze, which continues to burn this morning. Contributed

Queensland Health is advising that children, the elderly, smokers and people with heart or lung conditions (including asthma) are more sensitive to the effects of breathing in fine particles generated by bushfire smoke.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

Actions to take