SMOKED OUT: Important fire health and safety advice
SMOKE is expected to linger in the coming days due to a series of bushfires burning in the south of the Gladstone region.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised that smoke is likely to affect Rockhampton, Livingstone and Gladstone in the coming days.
QFES advise to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if you suffer from a respiratory condition.
Driving conditions will also be impacted with the smoke causing a decrease in visibility, so drive with caution and to conditions.
If you're near the fire QFES advises to put on protective clothing (a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles) and to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
Queensland Health is advising that children, the elderly, smokers and people with heart or lung conditions (including asthma) are more sensitive to the effects of breathing in fine particles generated by bushfire smoke.
Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.
Actions to take
- Minimising the amount of physical activity outdoors. People with pre-existing lung or heart conditions in particular, should rest as much as possible and keep away from the smoke.
- When indoors, keep windows and doors closed. If you have an air conditioner, turn it n and switch it to "recycle or recirculate".
- If you do not have an air-conditioner, take steps to reduce heat stress, especially in he very young, people who are unwell, or the elderly.
- If your home gets too hot to be comfortable, or is letting in a lot of outside air, try to take an air conditioned break at a local community library or shopping centre.
- When indoors, avoid other sources of air pollution as much as possible, including smoke from cigarettes, woodstoves, burning candles or using unflued gas appliances.
- If there is a break in smoky conditions, take the opportunity to air out your home to improve indoor air quality.
- Anyone with a lung or heart condition should keep at least five days supply of medication on hand. Those with asthma should follow their personal asthma plan.
- Anyone experiencing breathing problems or chest pain should seek medical advice immediately.
- Listen to your local radio station or watch television for updates on fire and smoke conditions in the area.
- When smoke conditions become 'hazardous', everyone should rest indoors and avoid outdoor activity as much as possible. Outdoor sporting events should be postponed. Sensitive individuals should consider temporarily moving away from the smoke-affected area and stay with a friend or relative.