A Gladstone man made full admissions to police of recently smoking a billy which contained cannabis when he was intercepted at West Gladstone. Generic file photo.
Crime

‘Smoked a billy’: Man’s blunt admission to police

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
15th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
A Gladstone man made frank admissions to drug use after being intercepted by police on a busy road.

Blair Rowland Skipper, 45, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.

Police Prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Skipper’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On October 24 last year, about 11.30am, Skipper was intercepted by police from the Calliope Road Policing Unit patrolling Tank St, Gladstone, and submitted to a roadside drug test.

Skipper returned a positive to cannabis.

When questioned, Skipper said he had recently smoked a “billy” (blunt) which contained cannabis and had no emergency reason for driving.

Mr Manthey fined Skipper $500 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

drug driving charge drug driving gladstone gladstonecourt gladstonecourt drug driving
